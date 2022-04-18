FORECAST: Cloudy, cool to start the workweek

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: This evening, Wednesday night into Thursday morning; another chance early next week

FROST: Chance of patchy frost tonight/early Tuesday

THUNDER OVER LOUISVILLE: Summer-like weather for the air show and fireworks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep clouds overhead today as temperatures do their best to warm to near 50°.

Spotty showers are possible this evening; snowflakes and/or graupel may mix in in areas north and northeast of Louisville. Clouds clear in most spots by early Tuesday morning as temperatures fall into the 30s. Areas of frost are possible.

Plenty of sunshine is in Tuesday’s forecast as we warm into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Clouds roll in Tuesday night limiting lows to the upper 30s and low 40s.

