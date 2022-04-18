Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cloudy, cool to start the workweek

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Monday forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • RAIN CHANCES: This evening, Wednesday night into Thursday morning; another chance early next week
  • FROST: Chance of patchy frost tonight/early Tuesday
  • THUNDER OVER LOUISVILLE: Summer-like weather for the air show and fireworks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep clouds overhead today as temperatures do their best to warm to near 50°.

Spotty showers are possible this evening; snowflakes and/or graupel may mix in in areas north and northeast of Louisville. Clouds clear in most spots by early Tuesday morning as temperatures fall into the 30s. Areas of frost are possible.

Plenty of sunshine is in Tuesday’s forecast as we warm into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Clouds roll in Tuesday night limiting lows to the upper 30s and low 40s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
