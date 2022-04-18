FORECAST: Wet morning commute with cold wind chills at times

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Today, Wednesday night-Thursday AM, and a gap before another chance early next week

FROST: Potential is there for patchy frost tonight/early Tuesday

THUNDER OVER LOUISVILLE: The air show and fireworks are likely to take place in a more ‘summer vibe’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Periods of rain this morning will ease for the lunch period. Expected a colder wind this afternoon with spotty showers redeveloping but coverage will be much more limited compared to the morning round. The cold wind chills will be the headline.

The clearing of skies and easing of the wind speeds will be key to frost development later tonight. If you live in a more sheltered location from the wind, prepare to protect your plants.

Tuesday looks gorgeous with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday night with lows in the 30s.

Another system moves in in pieces Wednesday with the main rain chance at night into early Thursday. Then we get a nice summer preview just in time to kick off the Kentucky Derby Festival!

