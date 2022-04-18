Indiana deputy attacked by squirrel receives special award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunshine, blossoming flowers, and the re-emergence of wildlife after winter are all considered joys of spring, but for one Harrison County Indiana Sheriff’s officer, spring may not be such a delight after all.

A squirrel attacked Deputy David Wheatley in Seven Oaks trailer park, clinging to Wheatley’s back as Wheatley flailed around, clearly caught off guard.

The entire incident was caught on camera and shared to Sheriff Nick Smith’s Facebook page.

(Story continues below video)

The squirrel is still on the run and investigators have not yet decided if he will be criminally charged.

Wheatley was commended for his courage and dedication and awarded a trophy, which was shaped like a squirrel. It came with a martial arts certificate for “squirrel taekwondo.”

