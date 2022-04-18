Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS high schoolers talk to UofL representatives, explore local career opportunities

Central High School students gathered in their school gymnasium on Monday to explore local career opportunities at the University of Louisville.
By Sean Baute
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Central High School students gathered in their school gymnasium on Monday to explore local career opportunities at the University of Louisville.

From the School of Public Health and Information Sciences to the School of Business, students were able to talk to UofL representatives about different, post-secondary education options and attend a panel with professionals in different career fields.

Students were divided up into two groups based on the career pathway they’ve already selected.

Litisha Crawford is a junior at Central High School and isn’t quite sure what she wants to do, but said she’s thinking about going into business.

“It makes it a lot easier to choose where I want to go,” Crawford said. “It’s first hand, people who’ve been through it, who’ve taken the classes I want to take.”

At the UofL Brandeis School of Law booth, Mashayla Hays told students her story.

Hays is a Central High School graduate and a Brandeis graduate. She’s hoping to show high school students that they can be whatever they choose and wants students to be able to see people that look like them succeed.

“Black attorneys make up about five percent of the legal population,” Hays said. “So when we talk about representation matters, it means showing the students that they have a space here where they can achieve, they can succeed and they can represent minority communities and be a spokesperson for their communities and for the world.”

