Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Large alligator saunters through Florida neighborhood

Deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before making its way into a lake. (SARASOTA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before making its way into a community lake.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies took the video Sunday morning in Venice.

They estimate the gator to be about 10 feet long. The sheriff’s office notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

They also warned neighbors to be on alert because the alligator sauntered down to Harrington Lake to take an Easter morning swim.

Venice is south of Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV image
ISP: Child found dead in Washington County woods; death investigation underway
File photo of police tape.
Several people injured, taken to hospitals after Shelby County crash
Kentucky State Police car
KSP: Trooper-involved shooting in Hardin County under investigation
Two killed, another two in critical condition after crash at Dixie Highway
Shepherdsville Fire were called to a home located on the 1700 block of Forest Hill Road around...
Shepherdsville family thanks community after losing home to fire

Latest News

For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon
Carjacker beats up great-grandmother, takes car only to die in crash, police say
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Russia hits Lviv, prepares for assault in eastern Ukraine
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Alex Jones’ Infowars files for bankruptcy protection
Violence marred the holiday weekend as police in several places investigated gun-related...
Easter weekend marred by violence