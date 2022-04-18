Contact Troubleshooters
Lexington murder suspect dies day before trial

Man charged with murder after Wednesday shooting in Lexington.
Man charged with murder after Wednesday shooting in Lexington.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington murder suspect’s death is under investigation.

Jail staff found Terrance Francis Fister having medical problems at the Fayette County Detention Center Sunday morning.

PREVIOUS: Man charged with murder after Lexington shooting

A crew took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected.

Fister had been in custody since November 2019 on a murder charge. He’s accused of killing Robert Smith back in 2019 at an apartment complex on Harrodsburg Road.

Fister’s trial was set to begin Monday.

