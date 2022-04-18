Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

LMPD hosting second in-person car lot auction

An auctioneer announces the sold price for a car
An auctioneer announces the sold price for a car(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After bringing back in-person auctions at Louisville Metro Police’s vehicle impound lot, the department announced its second auction only weeks later.

The auction will take place on April 20 starting at 10 a.m. at the Metro impound lot, located at 1487 Frankfort Avenue.

Auctions ASAP, the company working with LMPD to help clear the lot’s backlog of cars, said around 100 total cars, SUVs, trucks and trailers would be put up for bidding.

The auction is open to the public. Guests are asked to arrive early as parking is limited near the impound lot.

Winning bidders must pay within one-and-a-half hours of the auction ending.

More information can be found on Auctions ASAP’s website.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers on I-264, the Watterson Expressway, saw the man leap from the Breckinridge Lane...
Man dead after jumping from overpass onto Watterson Expressway
KPTV image
ISP: Child found dead in Washington County woods; death investigation underway
Ambulance Light
Woman who died after Friday night crash identified
File photo of police tape.
Several people injured, taken to hospitals after Shelby County crash
A woman's body was found on South Birchwood on Monday afternoon by Louisville Metro Police...
Woman found dead in Crescent Hill; LMPD investigating

Latest News

A church ministry and camp in central Poland with a Louisville connection shared how they...
Ukrainian refugees find help with a Louisville connection
A vehicle for change, housed in an old car dealership, that Christopher hopes will drive a city...
New AMPED Innovation Center to bring event space, business incubator to 25th & Broadway
We're asking you, the viewers, to decide what John and Shannon will wear this year for that...
Pick Shannon and John's 2022 Derby Outfit
Central High School students gathered in their school gymnasium on Monday to explore local...
JCPS high schoolers talk to UofL representatives, explore local career opportunities