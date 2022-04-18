LMPD hosting second in-person car lot auction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After bringing back in-person auctions at Louisville Metro Police’s vehicle impound lot, the department announced its second auction only weeks later.

The auction will take place on April 20 starting at 10 a.m. at the Metro impound lot, located at 1487 Frankfort Avenue.

Auctions ASAP, the company working with LMPD to help clear the lot’s backlog of cars, said around 100 total cars, SUVs, trucks and trailers would be put up for bidding.

The auction is open to the public. Guests are asked to arrive early as parking is limited near the impound lot.

Winning bidders must pay within one-and-a-half hours of the auction ending.

More information can be found on Auctions ASAP’s website.

