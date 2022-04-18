Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville-area hospitals host remembrance ceremonies for National Donate Life Month

Two Louisville-area hospitals hosted a ceremony remembering the lives of organ donors who saved...
Two Louisville-area hospitals hosted a ceremony remembering the lives of organ donors who saved countless others during National Donate Life Month.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Louisville-area hospitals hosted a ceremony remembering the lives of organ donors who saved countless others during National Donate Life Month.

UofL Health and Norton Healthcare hosted flag raising ceremonies to promote the mission of organ donation and honoring donors and their families.

The health care providers raised the Donate Life flag, first introduced in 2006, becoming a symbol of unity, remembrance and hope for donors and donor recipients.

One woman who spoke at UofL Health’s flag-raising ceremony was Cassandra Lanier, the mother of a 21-year-old organ donor.

Lanier’s daughter, Yolanda, died in a car accident in May 2018. As a registered organ donor, Yolanda was able to save multiple lives.

“She was able to save three lives and we are family now,” Lanier said. “It’s like they were partners. We’ve grown to love one another, we keep in touch with one another.”

Yolanda’s friends also signed up to be organ donors in her memory.

To register to become an organ donor, visit Donate Life Kentucky’s website.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

