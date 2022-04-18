Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville resident, long-time caregiver announced as 2022 Thundernator

A Louisville woman has been rewarded through the Kentucky Lottery to become this year's Derby City Fanatic and Thundernator.
A Louisville woman has been rewarded through the Kentucky Lottery to become this year's Derby City Fanatic and Thundernator.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been rewarded through the Kentucky Lottery to become this year’s Derby City Fanatic and Thundernator.

Lillie Ingram won the opportunity to kick off the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks through a second chance promotion from the Kentucky Lottery, according to a release.

Ingram was a long-time caregiver for her father, Lawrence Ingram. She also served as a professional caregiver for many other individuals.

After her father died a few weeks ago, Ingram said the VIP Derby Experience is one of the first things she’s been able to do for herself since his passing.

She said the reward is very special to her.

“I’ve wanted to go to things like Thunder for years, but I needed to take care of my father instead,” Ingram said.

In addition to serving as the 2022 Thundernator, Ingram will receive VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville, tickets to Republic Bank BourbonVille, a tour of Churchill Downs with an exclusive gift from the Kentucky Derby Museum and more.

Thunder Over Louisville, themed “The Legend Returns,” is scheduled for April 23.

