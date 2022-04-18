Man dead after jumping from overpass onto Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who jumped from an overpass onto Interstate 264 Monday morning died.

Drivers on I-264 West, the Watterson Expressway, saw the man leap from the Breckinridge Lane overpass around 10:15 a.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

The man, whose identity has not been released, died before being taken to the hospital.

All lanes of the Watterson westbound were shut down as police cleared the area, initially citing a “medical emergency.”

The investigation is being handled by the LMPD Homicide Unit.

