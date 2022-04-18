Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

McConnell: Putin’s ‘desire for conquest’ has backfired

Sen. Mitch McConnell said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to take over Ukraine have...
Sen. Mitch McConnell said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to take over Ukraine have backfired on him.(WAVE \ MGN)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell believe the United States should be more forthright in openly backing Ukraine amidst its war with Russia.

McConnell paid a visit to Shelby County on Monday to discuss issues important to the community, and the war in Ukraine topped the list. In the current stage of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, McConnell said the United States should stand firm in declaring that Americans want Ukraine to win the war.

(Story continues below video)

He also said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts have backfired on him.

“There is absolutely no rational basis for this military war other than his desire of conquest,” McConnell said. “Desire for conquest - its not working out for him in a variety of different ways. He thought it would split NATO, but just the opposite has happened. Not every single European country is a member of NATO. Finland and Sweden are now but they may join up.”

McConnell also spent some of his time bashing President Joe Biden and his administration, arguing that their political policies have left America in shambles.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers on I-264, the Watterson Expressway, saw the man leap from the Breckinridge Lane...
Man dead after jumping from overpass onto Watterson Expressway
KPTV image
ISP: Child found dead in Washington County woods; death investigation underway
Ambulance Light
Woman who died after Friday night crash identified
File photo of police tape.
Several people injured, taken to hospitals after Shelby County crash
A woman's body was found on South Birchwood on Monday afternoon by Louisville Metro Police...
Woman found dead in Crescent Hill; LMPD investigating

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks as first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunnies look on, on the Blue...
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme
First lady Jill Biden speaks at the White House Easter egg roll event. (CNN, POOL)
Easter egg roll: First lady remarks
Bipartisan group of federal lawmakers advocate for more VA health professionals in rural areas
Bipartisan group of federal lawmakers advocate for more VA health professionals in rural areas
Iowa congresswoman introduces ‘Pregnant Students Rights’ Act
Iowa congresswoman introduces ‘Pregnant Students Rights’ Act