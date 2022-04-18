Missing Indiana 14-year-old believe to be in ‘extreme danger’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department reported the disappearance of a teen who is thought to be in extreme danger.

Aubrey Hatfield, 14, was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants on April 7 at 12:30 p.m., according to Jeffersonville PD.

Hatfield stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where Hatfield should be is asked to call Jeffersonville PD at (812) 283-6633 or 911.

