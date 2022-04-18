Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

New AMPED Innovation Center to bring event space, business incubator to 25th & Broadway

WAVE Sun. NPI 11PM
By Nick Picht
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Inside the brick walls of 2500 West Broadway, is west Louisville’s latest vehicle for change.

The Academy of Music Production Education and Development — better known as AMPED — is putting the finishing touches on the AMPED Innovation Center, a new multi-purpose building that will serve to extend the organization’s reach in the west end.

“So what I see in this place is hope,” AMPED Executive Director Dave W. Christopher Sr. said.

Christopher told WAVE News the building, which currently sits vacant on West Broadway, will be broken up into a business incubator, state-of-the-art event space and two student resource centers through partnerships with Jefferson County Public Schools and the University of Louisville.

“I came here to this building [last April] to lease 10,000 square feet to put businesses in,” Christopher said. “And I was talking to the owners, and he mentioned to me that they were selling the building. I walked outside and in that very moment I decided I’m going to buy this building.”

Christopher said funding for the project will likely come from a capital campaign. He said the goal is to raise $6 million.

“I believe that if I listen to God’s voice that I will be fine,” Christopher said. “And so, this is proof of that. Like, all these things that’ve happened, all these people that have come together to make this work, we’re talking less than a year.”

As if the project itself wasn’t exciting enough, the building it will be housed in is also a part of Louisville’s Black history.

The building is on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1923 and became Universal Car Company. In 1973, Universal Car Company became Bob Smith Chevrolet and one of the first major car dealerships in Louisville to be owned and operated by an African American.

Fifty years later, an historically black building returns to its roots.

“We first saw the safe,” Christopher said. “There was a safe and then we started seeing this floor and then I started researching, and it was...it made it real for me, like this is where we need to be.”

A vehicle for change, housed in an old car dealership, that Christopher hopes will drive a city so known for being divided a little closer together.

“If I could stand at the 9th Street Divide and it no longer exist, I’m happy,” Christopher said. “And that’s the point of this that we want to make that nonexistent.”

Christopher told WAVE News the JCPS space — called Elev8 — is set to open in a few weeks. He said he’s hopeful UofL will be able to move in at some point in May.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers on I-264, the Watterson Expressway, saw the man leap from the Breckinridge Lane...
Man dead after jumping from overpass onto Watterson Expressway
KPTV image
ISP: Child found dead in Washington County woods; death investigation underway
Ambulance Light
Woman who died after Friday night crash identified
File photo of police tape.
Several people injured, taken to hospitals after Shelby County crash
A woman's body was found on South Birchwood on Monday afternoon by Louisville Metro Police...
Woman found dead in Crescent Hill; LMPD investigating

Latest News

Kevin Heacox's driveway was blocked by several fallen tree limbs.
Shelby County family survives after nearly driving into EF-1 tornado
An auctioneer announces the sold price for a car
LMPD hosting second in-person car lot auction
WAVE News - Monday evening, April 18, 2022
WAVE News - Monday evening, April 18, 2022
A church ministry and camp in central Poland with a Louisville connection shared how they...
Ukrainian refugees find help with a Louisville connection
A Shelby County family is counting their blessings after an EF-1 tornado splintered trees in...
Shelby County family survives after nearly driving into EF-1 tornado