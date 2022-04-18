Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Officer punches protestor at demonstration in Pennsylvania

A video appears to show a police officer punching a woman in the face during a peaceful protest. (WPXI, WILKINSBURG MAYOR, CNN)
By WDXI Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (WDXI) - New video appears to show a police officer in Pennsylvania punching a protester in the face on Saturday.

The protest was a rally for Jim Rogers, a Black man who died after being tased 10 times by police. Five officers lost their jobs following the incident, but three were reinstated under the condition that they must undergo additional training.

“The biggest point we’re trying to make is that we are after criminal charges,” his niece said.

Walking side by side with protesters, the family of Rogers expressed their concerns about police brutality and asked for police accountability.

The small crowd walked several miles with police escort until they reached Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania.

At that point, protesters say they were met by several police departments.

Police told the crowd to keep it moving or be arrested.

Minutes later, a woman who was part of the protest was punched in the face by an officer.

“Officers punching someone in the face doesn’t seem like a professional, trained response,” said Brandi Fisher with the Alliance for Police Accountability.

Fisher says this is why more police training is needed.

“The footage being shared shows what we do not want to see or experience when our community is expressing its hurt over police sanctioned violence. I have been in touch with the police chief, and our officers’ body cameras were on, which will be used to investigate next steps,” the mayor of Wilkinsburg said in a statement.

Protesters who organized the event say they are standing in solidarity with those who were arrested and harmed.

The mayor of Wilkinsburg says that he plans to keep the public informed about what is happening in regards to this incident.

Copyright 2022 WDXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV image
ISP: Child found dead in Washington County woods; death investigation underway
File photo of police tape.
Several people injured, taken to hospitals after Shelby County crash
Kentucky State Police car
KSP: Trooper-involved shooting in Hardin County under investigation
Two killed, another two in critical condition after crash at Dixie Highway
Shepherdsville Fire were called to a home located on the 1700 block of Forest Hill Road around...
Shepherdsville family thanks community after losing home to fire

Latest News

For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon
Carjacker beats up great-grandmother, takes car only to die in crash, police say
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Russia hits Lviv, prepares for assault in eastern Ukraine
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Alex Jones’ Infowars files for bankruptcy protection
Violence marred the holiday weekend as police in several places investigated gun-related...
Easter weekend marred by violence