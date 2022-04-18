Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Oldham County parent arrested; accused of hitting, spitting on bus driver

Shaconda Malone, 33, was arrested and charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting...
Shaconda Malone, 33, was arrested and charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.(Lagrange Police Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Oldham County woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly hit and spat on her child’s bus driver several times Friday afternoon.

Shaconda Malone, 33, was arrested on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Oldham County police officers responded to the intersection of Russell Avenue and Maple Court after a public school bus driver called for help on his radio, claiming a parent got on the bus and assaulted him, the arrest report said.

The driver told officers he had to remove a student off the bus for allegedly threating him.

When the driver arrived at the intersection, the child’s mother was there waiting. The driver said Malone got on the bus and hit him around three times and spat on him four to five times in front of several students that were still on the bus.

Officers said there was spit still visible on the driver’s jacket sleeve and seat headrest when they spoke to him. Malone was not there when officers arrived.

Malone was identified through school records and after the driver confirmed a photo of her.

When officers went to her home, the person who answered the door claimed that Malone was not home. Malone eventually came to the door and was arrested.

According to the arrest report, Malone resisted officers while they tried to put her in handcuffs and was “screaming loudly and pulling her arms away, pulling her hand through one of the already closed cuffs.”

Two officers had to physically control and restrain Malone at one point.

Malone refused to cooperate and was screaming obscenities at officers in front of over a dozen people, standing outside of the apartment complex, “causing alarm and annoyance to those present,” the arrest report said.

She was taken to Oldham County Jail and appeared in court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers on I-264, the Watterson Expressway, saw the man leap from the Breckinridge Lane...
Man dead after jumping from overpass onto Watterson Expressway
KPTV image
ISP: Child found dead in Washington County woods; death investigation underway
Ambulance Light
Woman who died after Friday night crash identified
File photo of police tape.
Several people injured, taken to hospitals after Shelby County crash
A woman's body was found on South Birchwood on Monday afternoon by Louisville Metro Police...
Woman found dead in Crescent Hill; LMPD investigating

Latest News

Kevin Heacox's driveway was blocked by several fallen tree limbs.
Shelby County family survives after nearly driving into EF-1 tornado
An auctioneer announces the sold price for a car
LMPD hosting second in-person car lot auction
WAVE News - Monday evening, April 18, 2022
WAVE News - Monday evening, April 18, 2022
A church ministry and camp in central Poland with a Louisville connection shared how they...
Ukrainian refugees find help with a Louisville connection
A Shelby County family is counting their blessings after an EF-1 tornado splintered trees in...
Shelby County family survives after nearly driving into EF-1 tornado