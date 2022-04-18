Oldham County parent arrested; accused of hitting, spitting on bus driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Oldham County woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly hit and spat on her child’s bus driver several times Friday afternoon.

Shaconda Malone, 33, was arrested on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Oldham County police officers responded to the intersection of Russell Avenue and Maple Court after a public school bus driver called for help on his radio, claiming a parent got on the bus and assaulted him, the arrest report said.

The driver told officers he had to remove a student off the bus for allegedly threating him.

When the driver arrived at the intersection, the child’s mother was there waiting. The driver said Malone got on the bus and hit him around three times and spat on him four to five times in front of several students that were still on the bus.

Officers said there was spit still visible on the driver’s jacket sleeve and seat headrest when they spoke to him. Malone was not there when officers arrived.

Malone was identified through school records and after the driver confirmed a photo of her.

When officers went to her home, the person who answered the door claimed that Malone was not home. Malone eventually came to the door and was arrested.

According to the arrest report, Malone resisted officers while they tried to put her in handcuffs and was “screaming loudly and pulling her arms away, pulling her hand through one of the already closed cuffs.”

Two officers had to physically control and restrain Malone at one point.

Malone refused to cooperate and was screaming obscenities at officers in front of over a dozen people, standing outside of the apartment complex, “causing alarm and annoyance to those present,” the arrest report said.

She was taken to Oldham County Jail and appeared in court on Monday.

