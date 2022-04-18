Contact Troubleshooters
Shelby County family survives after nearly driving into EF-1 tornado

A Shelby County family is counting their blessings after an EF-1 tornado splintered trees in front of their truck on their way home from church.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shelby County family is counting their blessings after an EF-1 tornado splintered trees in front of their truck on their way home from church.

The tornado was one of two that touched down in the county on Wednesday.

Kevin Heacox said his family heard the tornado sirens as they were leaving church, but the sky was blue and there was no rain or wind. They thought they could make it home to their basement, but were caught in the middle of it instead.

Heacox said he, his wife and kids were at the bottom of their long driveway when they saw trees falling in front of them. One tree limb fell on top of the truck.

“At that point it was so dark and the wind was blowing so badly,” he said. “I couldn’t see what was going on really. I remember the kids were a little frantic and I was very nervous. If we had been 10 seconds farther down the driveway, we wouldn’t be here right now.”

Instead of panicking, the family said a quick prayer.

“I just said ‘God you’re going to have to get me out of here,” he said. “So I put it in drive and was able to get up and back. Then we ran into the neighbors’ house and hid in their basement until everything had passed.”

Heacox said there were several large tree limbs blocking the driveway once they returned home, and their trampoline was wrapped around a tree.

A nearby barn had also collapsed during the storm. Miraculously, the Heacox’s house was untouched.

“I can’t make sense of the fact that it wasn’t destroyed, but we were spared,” he said. “I just can’t make sense of that other than to say God did that for us.”

The family thanked neighbors who helped clean debris.

While some will say Heacox escaped with luck, he said it was all faith.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

