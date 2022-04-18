StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/18

Messy day with the rain but that will take a break until it returns in a more scattered fashion after 3pm. Some graupel or snowflakes may mix in with that batch. We got close to some snow even this morning but other than some brief mixing of the rain/snow north, it was just a cold rain.

The wind will make it feel colder today so keep that in mind.

Tuesday looks nice.

Wednesday Night/Thursday is the next rain chance. It is fairly fast and most of it looks nocturnal.

Then we get into a nice warming setup for the weekend that may be perfect timing for Thunder Over Louisville!

