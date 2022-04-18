Woman found dead in Crescent Hill; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was found dead on South Birchwood in Crescent Hill on Monday afternoon, prompting a death investigation.

The woman’s cause of death was not revealed, but her body was found by officers around 1:15 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

“When officers arrived, they located an adult female obviously deceased,” Mitchell said.

The woman’s name was not released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

