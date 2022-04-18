Contact Troubleshooters
Woman found dead in Crescent Hill; LMPD investigating

By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was found dead on South Birchwood in Crescent Hill on Monday afternoon, prompting a death investigation.

The woman’s cause of death was not revealed, but her body was found by officers around 1:15 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

“When officers arrived, they located an adult female obviously deceased,” Mitchell said.

The woman’s name was not released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

