Woman who died after Friday night crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released.

Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital.

The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the ramp to the Gene Snyder Freeway around 8:15 p.m. Louisville Metro police investigators believe a car heading south on Dixie Highway was making a turn onto the Gene Snyder entrance ramp when a northbound vehicle turned in front of it.

Miller and a man, whose name has not been released, were both ejected from their vehicle. The man is believed to have been the driver of the northbound car.

Miller and the two people in the southbound vehicle taken to University Hospital for treatment. Miller later died from multiple blunt force injuries she suffered in the collision.

LMPD says the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.