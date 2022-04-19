19-year-old killed in Southern Indiana crash

PALMYRA, Ind. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old was killed after investigators believe she overcorrected her car on State Road 135 in Palmyra Monday night, left the road and ultimately crashed into a tree.

According to Indiana State Police, Samantha Ann Riley from Corydon was driving a maroon 2003 Honda Accord around 7:30 p.m. when the crash happened.

A preliminary investigation shows as she tried to overcorrect while driving southbound on State Road 135, she swerved into the northbound lane and left the road. The car then hit an embankment, mailboxes and the front porch of a house before going airborne and crashing into a tree.

Riley died before she could be brought to the hospital.

“Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash,” ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said. “First responders and investigators remained on the scene well into the evening.”

ISP is handling the crash investigation.

