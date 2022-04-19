Contact Troubleshooters
Avian flu taking toll on birds of prey

Avian flu is taking a toll on birds of prey, including on bald eagles, red-tailed hawks and great horned owls. (Source: WCCO/PETER KAUFENBERT/MIKE DEC/CNN)
By WCCO staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Avian flu is taking a devastating toll on birds of prey in Minnesota, including on bald eagles, red-tailed hawks and great horned owls.

The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota has reported 23 cases of bird flu in the last three weeks.

Great horned owls are a special sight at Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, if you’re lucky enough to see them.

But the community is mourning the loss of a beloved family of owls that lived in a tree near the lake. The owls died from bird flu or had to be put down because they were too sick.

Sickened by avian flu, this family of owls didn't survive. (Source: WCCO/PETER KAUFENBERT/MIKE DEC/CNN)

“The word I would use is devastating. These birds are coming in having incredible seizures, unable to stand. They’re vocalizing. They’re kind of in end stages of this virus,” said Dr. Victoria Hall, executive director of the Raptor Center.

The center has set up a new triage and quarantine center to take care of sick birds.

Bird flu has killed millions of domestic poultry but is also having a major impact on wild birds like owls, eagles and hawks.

“We have not seen this much transmission to raptors before in a highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak, so this is pretty concerning,” Hall said.

Ninety to 100% of the raptors testing positive at the Raptor Center have not survived, and some organizations are not able to take sick birds.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota announced they are not currently admitting susceptible species for treatment.

The virus is extremely contagious to other birds.

Hall said historically the problem tends to get better in the early summer months. A cool, wet environment like the type of spring Minnesota is having can prolong how long the virus can survive.

State officials have established a hotline for reporting sick birds.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

