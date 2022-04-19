Brown-Forman to invest $50 million into west Louisville organizations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brown-Forman announced $50 million will be invested into partnerships with five different organizations in west Louisville throughout the next decade.

The latest investment marks a total of $10.4 billion already invested in the area over the last 10 years.

”Today’s announcement is truly a blessing,” Director of the Louisville Central Community Center said. “Not only for today, but for the next 10 years.”

The LCCC is one of the five organizations receiving investments. They will use money to support its Mini-Versity Child Development program.

AMPED will expand its Out-of-School Time Program offerings for their mentorship and music programs.

The Louisville Urban League will help pay for all its participating students’ tutoring services and attack educational achievement gaps.

The all-boys West End School will expand curriculum and expand some of its programs to girls.

Finally, the Simmons College of Kentucky will bolster their teacher education program with hopes to create more leaders.

“We must build up the best for our city,” Simmons President Dr. Kevin Cosby said. “This money is helping to build up the best so that we can bring up the best, because you can never attract eagles if your institutions are chicken coops.”

This is the Brown-Forman Foundation’s largest investment since it was founded in 2018.

