Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Bullitt County community gathers for blessing of 9th Safe Haven Baby Box in Ky.

The Baby Box is the 9th in Kentucky and the 106th in the nation.
The Baby Box is the 9th in Kentucky and the 106th in the nation.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mt. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The Mount Washington community gathered Tuesday morning for the blessing of Kentucky’s 9th Safe Haven Baby Box.

The event took place at Fire Station 1 on the 700 block of North Bardstown Road. Tuesday’s event marked the 106th baby Box in the nation.

Monica Kelsey is the founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, meant to provide anonymous, safe surrender locations.

Kelsey, who was abandoned as an infant, has focused her life’s mission to “end infant abandonment with the aid of awareness and education on Safe Haven Laws,” the release said.

“Safe surrenders and anonymity go hand in hand and we are thrilled that Mt. Washington is emphasizing this as a partner in ending infant abandonment,” Kelsey said.

Fire Chief Michael Dooley said the Mt. Washington Baby Box was, “another great resource donated and funded by the Lions Club of Mt. Washington”.

The Baby Box device features a climate control setting as well as a silent alarm system that notifies first responders of a surrendered infant, the release said. From there, the baby will be attended to within five minutes, and will be medically evaluated and adopted within 30 to 45 days.

(Story continues below)

The Baby Box is the 9th in Kentucky and the 106th in the nation.
The Baby Box is the 9th in Kentucky and the 106th in the nation.(WAVE 3)

Over the last five years, 17 babies have been placed in a Baby Box. Six of those surrenders took place in 2020.

Nationwide, 117 surrenders have resulted from calling the National Safe Haven Baby Box hotline, the release said.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are currently available in Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and New Mexico.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers on I-264, the Watterson Expressway, saw the man leap from the Breckinridge Lane...
Man dead after jumping from overpass onto Watterson Expressway
Ambulance Light
Woman who died after Friday night crash identified
A woman's body was found on South Birchwood on Monday afternoon by Louisville Metro Police...
Woman found dead in Crescent Hill; LMPD investigating
A person died in a house fire on Woodland Avenue in west Louisville.
75-year-old woman killed in Thursday night house fire identified
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls gives the latest information regarding a child death...
ISP looking for caregivers of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana woods

Latest News

A photo of a fire truck.
Fire reported at New Albany apartment complex
A woman's body was found on South Birchwood on Monday afternoon by Louisville Metro Police...
LMPD: Woman’s death in Crescent Hill now believed to be homicide
Individual transportation systems can now keep or throw out the requirement for face-coverings....
Masks no longer required at Louisville airport, on TARC buses
The Brown-Forman Foundation is investing $50 million dollars in West Louisville over ten years.
Brown-Forman to invest $50 million into west Louisville organizations