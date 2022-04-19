Bullitt County community gathers for blessing of 9th Safe Haven Baby Box in Ky.

Mt. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The Mount Washington community gathered Tuesday morning for the blessing of Kentucky’s 9th Safe Haven Baby Box.

The event took place at Fire Station 1 on the 700 block of North Bardstown Road. Tuesday’s event marked the 106th baby Box in the nation.

Monica Kelsey is the founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, meant to provide anonymous, safe surrender locations.

Kelsey, who was abandoned as an infant, has focused her life’s mission to “end infant abandonment with the aid of awareness and education on Safe Haven Laws,” the release said.

“Safe surrenders and anonymity go hand in hand and we are thrilled that Mt. Washington is emphasizing this as a partner in ending infant abandonment,” Kelsey said.

Fire Chief Michael Dooley said the Mt. Washington Baby Box was, “another great resource donated and funded by the Lions Club of Mt. Washington”.

The Baby Box device features a climate control setting as well as a silent alarm system that notifies first responders of a surrendered infant, the release said. From there, the baby will be attended to within five minutes, and will be medically evaluated and adopted within 30 to 45 days.

(Story continues below)

The Baby Box is the 9th in Kentucky and the 106th in the nation. (WAVE 3)

Over the last five years, 17 babies have been placed in a Baby Box. Six of those surrenders took place in 2020.

Nationwide, 117 surrenders have resulted from calling the National Safe Haven Baby Box hotline, the release said.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are currently available in Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and New Mexico.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.