Driver ejected, killed in Harrison County crash

ELIZABETH, Ind. (WAVE) - A single vehicle crash in Harrison County killed one person and sent another to the hospital Tuesday morning.

It happened around 11:22 a.m., when officers were called to respond to a crash on State Road 211 in Elizabeth near Glass Sand Road, the release said.

Witnesses told officers a dark blue van was traveling east toward Highway 111 when it sideswiped a guard rail. Officials aren’t sure what caused the driver to lose control of the van.

According to the release, the driver overcorrected as the van went over the center line, causing the van to roll off the roadway multiple times.

The woman driving the car was ejected and died. Her passenger was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and is expected to survive their injuries.

The driver’s immediate family has been notified by Harrison County deputies and the coroner. Her identification is being withheld at this time as other members of the family are notified.

The crash continues to be investigated.

