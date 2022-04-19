Contact Troubleshooters
Fire at New Albany apartment complex causes extensive damage

Crews were sent to extinguish a fire reported at a New Albany apartment complex on Tuesday...
Crews were sent to extinguish a fire reported at a New Albany apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Crews were sent to extinguish a fire reported at a New Albany apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

The New Albany Fire Department responded to the fire at Knobs Pointe Apartments on Paoli Pike around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

New Albany Fire Chief Matthew Juliot said the call came in from a plumber who was making renovations. The plumber said he ran to grab an extinguisher, but by the time he returned, the fire had engulfed the entire room on the third floor.

Juliot said five crews were called to the scene and made an interior attack. Lafayette Fire was sent to assist shortly before 3 p.m.

Firefighters went through unfinished walls that were being renovated to get to the attic.

Juliot said crews were sent back out to fight the fire from the outside using pumps and aerial attacks to extinguish the flames.

Around 4 p.m., the fire was under control, according to Juliot. Fire crews returned inside to find additional hotspots within the apartment.

The damage to the apartment was extensive, Juliot said, as flames damaged the interior of the apartment as well as parts of the roof. The right side of the building is considered a total loss, while the left side of the building received some light smoke and water damage.

Juliot said around six apartments were affected by fire damage.

New Albany Fire Department continues its investigation.

