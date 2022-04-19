Contact Troubleshooters
Fire reported at New Albany apartment complex

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Crews were sent to extinguish a fire reported at a New Albany apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

The New Albany Fire Department responded to the fire at Knobs Pointe Apartments on Paoli Pike around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District.

Lafayette Fire was sent to assist shortly before 3 p.m.

Officials said Paoli Pike would be heavily congested or shut down while emergency crews worked the scene.

This story will be updated.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

