Fire reported at New Albany apartment complex

Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Crews were sent to extinguish a fire reported at a New Albany apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.
The New Albany Fire Department responded to the fire at Knobs Pointe Apartments on Paoli Pike around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District.
Lafayette Fire was sent to assist shortly before 3 p.m.
Officials said Paoli Pike would be heavily congested or shut down while emergency crews worked the scene.
This story will be updated.
