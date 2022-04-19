FORECAST: Cold start but lots of sunshine to warm the heart today!

WEATHER HEADLINES

PATCHY FROST: This early morning & again east of I-65 Wednesday Morning

RAIN RETURNS: Spotty shower early Wednesday with the main batch Wednesday Night/Thursday AM

HELLO JUNE! Highs in the 80s toward the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cold start to the day but lots of sunshine will make up for it at least with highs well into the 50s with the city perhaps touching 60 degrees for an hour or two.

A chilly evening with dry weather however clouds will return during the night with even a spotty shower possible toward sunrise on Wednesday.

Mainly cloudy Wednesday with temperatures still able to warm into the 60s. The next shot at rain looks to kick in after sunset into the overnight hours; a few rumbles of thunder are possible. The wind will ramp up with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

Sunshine will gradually breakthrough into the afternoon to warm us up. The well-advertised warm spell kicks in Friday with highs around 80° and into the 80s through the weekend. Enjoy it, another cold blast arrives early next week.

