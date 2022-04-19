Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

FORECAST: Cold start but lots of sunshine to warm the heart today!

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • PATCHY FROST: This early morning & again east of I-65 Wednesday Morning
  • RAIN RETURNS: Spotty shower early Wednesday with the main batch Wednesday Night/Thursday AM
  • HELLO JUNE! Highs in the 80s toward the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cold start to the day but lots of sunshine will make up for it at least with highs well into the 50s with the city perhaps touching 60 degrees for an hour or two.

A chilly evening with dry weather however clouds will return during the night with even a spotty shower possible toward sunrise on Wednesday.

Mainly cloudy Wednesday with temperatures still able to warm into the 60s. The next shot at rain looks to kick in after sunset into the overnight hours; a few rumbles of thunder are possible. The wind will ramp up with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

Sunshine will gradually breakthrough into the afternoon to warm us up. The well-advertised warm spell kicks in Friday with highs around 80° and into the 80s through the weekend. Enjoy it, another cold blast arrives early next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4/19 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4/19 4AM Update

Most Read

Drivers on I-264, the Watterson Expressway, saw the man leap from the Breckinridge Lane...
Man dead after jumping from overpass onto Watterson Expressway
Ambulance Light
Woman who died after Friday night crash identified
A woman's body was found on South Birchwood on Monday afternoon by Louisville Metro Police...
Woman found dead in Crescent Hill; LMPD investigating
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls gives the latest information regarding a child death...
ISP looking for caregivers of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana woods
Aubrey Hatfield, 14, was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants on April 7.
Missing Indiana 14-year-old believe to be in ‘extreme danger’

Latest News

A Shelby County family is counting their blessings after an EF-1 tornado splintered trees in...
Shelby County family survives after nearly driving into EF-1 tornado
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/18
The National Weather Service confirmed a total of three tornadoes touched down in Shelby County...
Couple races to find new wedding venue after Shelby County tornado
From his house near I-65, Josh Wheeler had a front row seat as a tornado demolished a barn on...
Relief after close call with tornado in Larue County