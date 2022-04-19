Here’s where to watch Thunder Over Louisville this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunder Over Louisville, the official start of Kentucky Derby Week, will light up the Louisville sky on April 23, and there will be plenty of parties and viewing spots open for those who don’t know where to go for the show.

The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m., but the annual air show will take to the skies at 3 p.m.

Waterfront Park — Thunder Over Louisville 129 River Rd., Louisville, KY FREE admission all day!

KFC Yum! Center — Fun-Der Viewing Party in the top floor Spirit Room 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, KY 2:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Includes snacks, dinner and dessert + cash bar Click here to buy tickets $420 for a table for 2 | $800 for a table for 4 | $1,160 for a table for 6 | $1,900 for a table for 10

Slugger Field — Thunder at Slugger 401 E Main St., Louisville, KY Louisville Bats game @ 2:05 p.m. (gates open at noon) | Air show @ 3 p.m. | Fireworks @ 9:30 p.m. Postgame concert following the game All stadium food and beverages will be on sale Click here to buy tickets starting at $29

Lynn Family Stadium 350 Adams St., Louisville, KY Parking lots open for tailgating @ 7 a.m. | Gates open @ noon | Air show @ 3 p.m. | Fireworks @ 9:30 p.m. 5 p.m. - Video board will air Louisville City FC’s game at the Charleston Battery 8 p.m. - live music from Radiotronic All stadium food and beverages will be on sale Click here to buy tickets starting at $19

Joe’s Crab Shack — Fireworks and Flyovers 131 River Road, Louisville, KY 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Includes appetizers, dinner, and dessert Click here to buy tickets $275: Premium Adult | $175: Premium Child | $250: Standard Adult | $150: Standard Child

Copper & Kings — Thunder Rolls! Rooftop Thunder Viewing Party 1121 E Washington St., Louisville, KY 7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. 21+ only Includes welcome cocktail + passed hors d’oeuvres Click here to buy tickets for $125

Kentucky Science Center — ThunderBlast 727 W Main St., Louisville, KY 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. Includes access to exhibits + food and drinks from local vendors Click here to buy tickets Non-Member Adult (13+) $50 | Member Adult (18+) $45 | Non-Member Child (2-12) $40 | Member Child (2-17) $35

The Jefferson — Jammin’ at the Jefferson 715 Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville, IN Gates open @ 1 p.m. Includes live music, beer garden, food + indoor deck for VIP guests Click here to buy tickets VIP tickets $150 | General admission $65



