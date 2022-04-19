Contact Troubleshooters
‘It’s an honor and privilege’: Kosair Charities announces new president, CEO

Kosair Charities Names Barry Dunn as New President, CEO
Kosair Charities Names Barry Dunn as New President, CEO
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kosair Charities announced Tuesday that Barry Dunn, Kentucky’s former Deputy Attorney General, has been selected as the organization’s next president and CEO.

Dunn, who formerly served on Kosair’s Board of Directors from 2016 to 2019, will lead Kosair Charities into its 100th year of serving children in Kentucky and Southern Indiana and continue to build on the charities’ legacy.

“We are excited and eager to have Barry join us at such a pivotal time for our organization,” Chairman of the Board of Directors Ken Reiss, said. “Kosair Charities has a proud, long, and storied history. Barry is the right person to take us into our 100th year and build on our legacy.”

Kosair Charities aided nearly 283,000 children through more than $16 million in grants and charitable assistance in 2020, according to a release. Kosair Charities has also provided funding for healthcare, research, education, social services, and child advocacy.

“It’s an honor and privilege to help Kosair Charities create a world in which children in need live life to the fullest,” Dunn said. “I look forward to working with the board, advisory council, and the great people of Kentucky and Southern Indiana to do right by kids each and every day.”

