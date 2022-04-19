Jeffersontown Chamber’s annual Business Expo returns in person

Contact Troubleshooters
Business Expo Welcomes Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray as Keynote Speaker
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Chamber’s annual Business Expo is back and returned in person this year.

The event took place Tuesday at the Marriott Louisville East and featured keynote speakers like Kentucky Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray to kick off the event.

Gray discussed topics like federal funding allocated to support Kentucky’s infrastructure needs and how the investment impacts the business community, the release said.

The showroom featured more than 50 exhibitor booths, a silent auction, 15- to 25-minute industry expert sessions and free giveaways.

Attendees were able to enjoy a “Taste of Jeffersontown,” where people could try bites and small plates from local Jeffersontown restaurants.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

