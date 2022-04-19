Kentucky appeals court orders dismissal of Bob Baffert case

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Court of Appeals ordered an outright dismissal for horse trainer Bob Baffert’s appeal of a 90-day suspension served by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

The dismissal, filed on April 15, is the latest action taken in court following Medina Spirit’s Derby disqualification and Baffert’s suspension from racing by several state horse racing commissions.

The KHRC served the suspension in February after disqualifying Medina Spirit as the winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby, following months of investigation into a post-Derby drug test.

Test results released a week following the Derby found Medina Spirit had tested positive for betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory and banned race-day substance.

In addition to the KHRC’s suspension, Churchill Downs also placed a two-year suspension on Baffert from all Churchill Downs racetracks. That ban is being fought in federal court.

Baffert’s attorneys immediately filed an appeal, where KHRC denied a request for stay on Baffert’s 90-day suspension on Feb. 25.

The KHRC upheld their suspension of Baffert in a 10-0 vote on March 4.

Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate also denied Baffert’s stay from suspension on March 21. Baffert’s attorney argued his career would not recover if legal action against him did not stop, but Wingate disagreed with the statement.

A motion was then filed for emergency relief from the 90-day suspension, which was denied in the Kentucky Court of Appeals on April 1.

Baffert’s 90-day suspension began on April 4. In addition to the Kentucky racing ban, the New York Racing Association and the California Horse Racing Board also issued bans for the trainer.

