Lanes reopened on I-65 North near Lincoln Bridge after multi-vehicle crash
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes on I-65 North near the Lincoln Bridge have been reopened after a multi-vehicle crash on Monday night, according to TRIMARC.
The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, where TRIMARC said two vehicles were involved in a crash at the location.
WAVE News reached out to Louisville Metro Police for more details on the crash.
Around 11:05 p.m., TRIMARC confirmed all lanes were back open and that the cars were moved to the right shoulder as investigation continues.
This story will be updated.
