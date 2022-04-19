Lanes reopened on I-65 North near Lincoln Bridge after multi-vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes on I-65 North near the Lincoln Bridge have been reopened after a multi-vehicle crash on Monday night, according to TRIMARC.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, where TRIMARC said two vehicles were involved in a crash at the location.

WAVE News reached out to Louisville Metro Police for more details on the crash.

Around 11:05 p.m., TRIMARC confirmed all lanes were back open and that the cars were moved to the right shoulder as investigation continues.

This story will be updated.

