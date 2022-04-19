Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Lanes reopened on I-65 North near Lincoln Bridge after multi-vehicle crash

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday.
The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes on I-65 North near the Lincoln Bridge have been reopened after a multi-vehicle crash on Monday night, according to TRIMARC.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, where TRIMARC said two vehicles were involved in a crash at the location.

WAVE News reached out to Louisville Metro Police for more details on the crash.

Around 11:05 p.m., TRIMARC confirmed all lanes were back open and that the cars were moved to the right shoulder as investigation continues.

This story will be updated.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers on I-264, the Watterson Expressway, saw the man leap from the Breckinridge Lane...
Man dead after jumping from overpass onto Watterson Expressway
Ambulance Light
Woman who died after Friday night crash identified
A woman's body was found on South Birchwood on Monday afternoon by Louisville Metro Police...
Woman found dead in Crescent Hill; LMPD investigating
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls gives the latest information regarding a child death...
ISP looking for caregivers of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana woods
Aubrey Hatfield, 14, was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants on April 7.
Missing Indiana 14-year-old believe to be in ‘extreme danger’

Latest News

The Beechwood community in New Albany is set to be demolished this summer, paving the way for a...
Residents look for new homes as New Albany housing community set to be demolished
Honor Flight Bluegrass trip from June 2021.
Veterans to embark from Louisville on first Honor Flight of 2022
We’re asking our viewers to decide what Shannon Cogan and John Boel will wear this year for the...
Pick out Shannon and John’s Derby looks!
George Bradley Simmons, 45
Southern Indiana man accused of wrecking victim’s car, firing gun at him