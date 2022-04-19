LMPD: Woman’s death in Crescent Hill now believed to be homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following the discovery of a body in Crescent Hill on Monday, what was initially labeled a death investigation has now been deemed a homicide.

A woman was found dead on South Birchwood around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

“The LMPD Homicide Unit is now investing this case as a homicide,” Mitchell said.

The woman’s identity and cause of death have not been revealed.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal to give information to investigators.

