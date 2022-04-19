Man charged in deadly Madison Co. home invasion now facing more charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man charged in a deadly home invasion in Madison County is facing more charges.

According to court records, Shannon Gilday is now charged with first degree strangulation and assault third degree -- inmate assault on corrections. Court records show he was charged Saturday.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 27. Just last week, a grand jury indicted Gilday for the murder of Jordan Morgan in February.

Gilday is accused of breaking into her father, Wesley Morgan’s home and shooting her.

