Masks no longer required at Louisville airport, on TARC buses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s transportation hubs lifted their mask restrictions in light of a federal judge’s decision to overturn the national mask mandate. This means individual transportation systems can either keep or throw out their mask requirements.

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) confirmed Tuesday that masks are no longer required.

“In accordance with TSA no longer enforcing its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment regarding the federal mask mandate for public transit, effective immediately face masks are no longer required for any individual at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF),” Natalie Chaudoin, the airport’s director of public relations, said in a statement.

Travelers are encouraged to check with their airlines and flight destinations for any requirements related to face covering before flying. Some foreign airlines may still require masks.

According to a TARC alert sent out on Tuesday, riders will no longer be required to wear masks on their buses.

“Due to a federal judge ruling in Florida, The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is no longer enforcing the mask mandate on public transportation or in transportation hubs,” the alert said. “At this time , masks are no longer required for TARC employees, customers, or visitors. We will closely monitor any new regulations and make adjustments if needed. We appreciate your patience, flexibility, and adherence to safety at this time.”

