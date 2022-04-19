Contact Troubleshooters
McConnell ‘closed-press’ event focuses on Louisville violence, solutions

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell called statistics behind Louisville’s violent crime...
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell called statistics behind Louisville’s violent crime problem “stunning.”(WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell called statistics behind Louisville’s violent crime problem “stunning.” He made the remark following a closed-door discussion in Louisville about solutions to the problem.

A press advisory from McConnell’s office described the meeting at the Chestnut Street Family YMCA as a “closed-press roundtable discussion with local community leaders and law-enforcement officials.”

People inside that meeting included Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman, UofL trauma surgeon Dr. Keith Miller and others.

Miller said he compared the deaths due to the city’s gun violence to COVID, based on years the victims could have lived.

“In Louisville, we’ve lost more years of potential life to gun violence in the last year than we have to COVID,” Miller said. “Even at the height of the pandemic, we still lost more years of potential life to gun violence than we did COVID.”

Miller said the comparison highlights how gun violence primarily claims young victims.

Publicly, both McConnell and Coleman attributed the availability of illegal drugs on Louisville streets to narcotics manufactured south of the border and smuggled into the U.S.

McConnell questioned the Biden administration’s handling of border security and other pressing issues ahead of the critical midterm elections.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

