Missing 89-year-old man from Southern Indiana believed to be ‘in extreme danger’

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Harold Wilson, 89, of Seymour has been missing since early Tuesday morning and investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Wilson is described as white with gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen driving a red 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate D586UB, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. He stands 6′ 7″ tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Wilson was last seen just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday in Seymour.

“He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance,” a release from JCSO said.

Call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 358-2141 or 911 to give information to investigators.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.