Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Missing 89-year-old man from Southern Indiana believed to be ‘in extreme danger’

Harold Wilson, 89, was last seen just after 6 a.m. on April 19 in Seymour.
Harold Wilson, 89, was last seen just after 6 a.m. on April 19 in Seymour.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Harold Wilson, 89, of Seymour has been missing since early Tuesday morning and investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Wilson is described as white with gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen driving a red 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate D586UB, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. He stands 6′ 7″ tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Wilson was last seen just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday in Seymour.

“He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance,” a release from JCSO said.

Call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 358-2141 or 911 to give information to investigators.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Adams, 20, has been charged with complicity to murder in a shooting that killed...
Man charged in east Louisville apartment complex shooting death
This turkey killed at a national park in western Kentucky apparently suffered from a condition...
‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky
Joseph Siami is now charged with murder, two counts of assault, two counts of wanton...
New charges for man accused of killing UK student in DUI crash on LaGrange Road
A man crashed his truck into a parked train near the corner of South 30th Street and Garfield...
Man dead after crashing into train at Louisville rail yard
Hardin County woman found dead inside a shed in her backyard.
Teenager charged in connection to Hardin County woman found dead in shed

Latest News

Indiana DNR Officer James Schreck said the body was found in a creek near State Road 39 in...
Indiana DNR investigating body found in Washington County creek
Over the weekend, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving...
Judge involved in Indiana shooting steps down from race
The body of a 5-year-old boy was found Saturday by a mushroom hunter in Washington County,...
Bodies among discoveries Indiana mushroom hunters make each year, expert says
Officials continue their search for answers on a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase in...
Forensics experts aid investigation of boy found dead inside suitcase
Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell
Judge involved in Indiana shooting steps down from race