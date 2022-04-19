Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Facebook Live, Louisiana police say

The Baton Rouge Police Department walked the suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a woman and gave details of the crime.
By WAFB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a body that was found in the parking lot of a Louisiana business.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Tuesday that Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Janice David, 34, whose body was found inside a vehicle Monday, WAFB reported.

Police confirmed the woman’s brutal death was broadcast on Facebook Live in a gruesome nearly 15-minute feed. Police sources said David’s hands were bound to the steering wheel and that she was found naked.

Detectives said Johnson choked David, beat her and stabbed her. They added it is believed the pair had been on a three or four-day drug binge together.

Officials also said Johnson tried to set the car on fire. Investigators said the suspect was injured in a police pursuit and taken to a hospital.

According to investigators, the body was found in the parking lot of Sherwood Towers, an office building located on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Newcastle Avenue.

Officers responded to a call a little before 10 p.m. Monday regarding the body of a dead female.

Johnson’s rap sheet shows multiple armed robbery arrests in 2005.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers on I-264, the Watterson Expressway, saw the man leap from the Breckinridge Lane...
Man dead after jumping from overpass onto Watterson Expressway
Ambulance Light
Woman who died after Friday night crash identified
A woman's body was found on South Birchwood on Monday afternoon by Louisville Metro Police...
Woman found dead in Crescent Hill; LMPD investigating
A person died in a house fire on Woodland Avenue in west Louisville.
75-year-old woman killed in Thursday night house fire identified
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls gives the latest information regarding a child death...
ISP looking for caregivers of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana woods

Latest News

FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
Judge won’t lower bond for Michigan school shooting suspect’s parents
A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom...
Florida lawmakers will target Disney’s special district, DeSantis says
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden to talk infrastructure during New Hampshire visit
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer