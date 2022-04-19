Contact Troubleshooters
Pick out Shannon and John’s Derby looks!

We're asking you, the viewers, to decide what John and Shannon will wear this year for that first Saturday in May.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s that time of year when WAVE runs its annual Derby Dress Contest.

We’re asking our viewers to decide what Shannon Cogan and John Boel will wear this year for the first Saturday in May.

Those who vote will be entered into a contest to receive a $1,000 gift card to Rodes for Him and for Her.

The shopping season for Derby fashion is in full swing.

“People have started earlier than ever before with shopping,” Jordan Douglas of Rodes for Him and for Her said.

People are fired up for this year. Here’s look number one:

Derby Outfit Selection A
Derby Outfit Selection A(WAVE News)

“We have an Alexis dress which I think (chartreuse) will be the color of the season,” Jordan said.

The left sleeve is billowy and dramatic. The right side has no sleeve.

“We have accented everything with navy,” Jordan said.

The navy fascinator is by Christine Moore, the featured milliner of Kentucky Derby 148.

“I love the way the navy complements the green and it doesn’t fight the color,” Jordan pointed out.

The outfit includes navy earrings.

“We like to call them the Angel Wing earrings,” Jordan said. “Just ties whole look together.”

As for John, it’s a navy suit, white shirt, and a spectacular handkerchief.

“With pops of color, with a pocket square with chartreuse will tie Shannon’s look with your look,” Jordan said. The tiny flower on the lapel completes the look.

And now look two. It’s all about pink. Bright pink.

Derby Outfit Selection B
Derby Outfit Selection B(WAVE News)

“This goes back to the whole monochromatic look we were just talking about,” Jordan said. “And trend of season with big, bold, bright colors.”

The dress, by Black Halo, is high in the front, and low in the back. It’s complemented with the hat by Christine Moore in the same pink.

“With the peacock feathers dyed,” Jordan said. “Whole fuchsia color to complete look.”

The earrings are by Cindy Borders, a Louisville jewelry designer. They are dangling hoops with a fuchsia stone. John’s look has a light blue shirt, navy tie, and grey blazer, which is subtle to accent the fuchsia.

It’s something he’s not so sure about.

“Do you ever foresee a year when the man can make the statement?” John asked.

“I don’t,” Jordan said with a laugh. “I think it’s all about the hat and the dress.”

His look, however, has special accessories. A flower for the lapel and handkerchief with pink.

“We also love a nonprint print,” Jordan said. “So, your tie, for example, has a small print, but from a distance almost reads as a solid.”

Now we’re putting it in our viewers hands. Which outfits will you pick? Should we wear the chartreuse/navy mix? Or are you thinking pink for this year’s Run for the Roses?

To vote, click or tap here. WAVE News will reveal the winning looks on Derby Day, airing May 7 on WAVE News and NBC.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

