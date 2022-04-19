Residents look for new homes as New Albany housing community set to be demolished

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The New Albany Housing Authority has been planning to demolish and completely redo the Beechwood Court community for the last two years, and now the federal government has given them the green light.

Officials have been keeping the residents informed about the plan, and last week, they told them it’s finally time to find somewhere else to live.

Tenants now have a little more than 100 days before the buildings start to get knocked down.

“See, I’ve already started packing,” Monique Anderson said.

Anderson is just one of the roughly 70 residents at Beechwood Court who’s looking for a new place to live.

“Well I know it’s going to be a bit much, honestly,” Anderson said. “Packing up after you’ve been there for four years is a lot, but I mean, it’s been a long time coming.”

That long time started about 80 years ago. The buildings were designed as temporary housing for soldiers coming home after World War II. The thin streets in the housing community weren’t even built to hold cars, just foot traffic.

“Families’ needs are very different now and we need to update that,” David Duggins who heads up the housing authority said. “Every unit will have a washer and dryer hookup, all new appliances. Like I said, we’re taking them all the way down so there will be amenities our residents aren’t receiving now.”

Instead of small brick houses, there will be a combination of single-family homes, duplexes, and even a senior facility.

The housing authority kept some spaces available for residents at other properties, or they can choose a tenant protection voucher and find somewhere else in the area or anywhere in the country.

Local officials are also working with area schools to help students stay at the same school, even if they move farther away.

Finding an open place hasn’t been easy for Anderson. She’s trying to move a family of five.

“Really, I have not made my mind up,” Anderson said. “I’ve been trying! I’ve been looking. It’s really hard to find something in New Albany, especially for what I need.”

If a landlord has questions about the vouchers these residents can use, Duggins said to reach out to him.

