Southern Indiana man accused of wrecking victim’s car, firing gun at him

George Bradley Simmons, 45
George Bradley Simmons, 45(Seymour Police Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Jackson County police officers arrested a man after he allegedly wrecked a car and fired several shots at another person early Monday, according to a post from the Seymour Police Department.

George Simmons, 45, was arrested on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and vehicle, intimidation, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Around 2 a.m., officers were called to respond to a report of an individual whose car had been wrecked, and had a suspect point a gun at him and fire several shots. The caller told police the suspect possibly lived in the 300 block of South Airport Road, according to the post.

Officers found Simmons and his car in a mobile home park and arrested him.

The car was towed to the SPD where a search warrant was obtained. Investigators searched the car and found a Rohm .22 caliber revolver with spent casings in the trunk, which was collected for evidence.

Investigators said Simmons admitted to firing the gun but did not know how many shots were fired. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

