StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/19

By Brian Goode
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cold morning but at least a pretty day ahead!

Our next system will throw some clouds and sprinkles in about 24 hours but the majority of this system will be Wednesday Night into Thursday. Rounds of downpours and thunder as well as some gusty winds will take place. Severe weather won’t be a concern due to the lack of deep moisture into the area.

Any sun breaks Wednesday/Thursday will easily push us into the 70s. Otherwise, 60s.

The warm “stuff’ kicks in Friday with us pushing the 80 degree mark and into the 80s this weekend and even Monday could be another 80 degree day. However, a stronger cold front pushes in Monday Night with thunderstorms and another blast of chilly air.

The video update will have more on that setup!

