‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man scored a pure white “turkey of a lifetime” while hunting at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in western Kentucky.

“Nature comes in all colors and that was proven last week when a hunter got the turkey of a lifetime at Land Between the Lakes,” a post on the official Land Between the Lakes Facebook says. “It wasn’t the beard or the spurs that were impressive but instead its beautiful white color.”

The turkey apparently suffered from a condition called “leucism,” which causes an animal to partially lose its pigmentation.

