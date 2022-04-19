UPS employees put together hygiene kits for homeless community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s largest employers is helping give back to those in need.

On Tuesday, more than 50 UPS aircraft maintenance employees helped assemble more than 3,500 personal hygiene kits that will be given out to Louisville’s homeless community.

Kits will be delivered by Louisville’s Coalition for the Homeless non-profit organization.

The project was part of UPS’ Global Volunteer Month, helping to clean the environment by distributing recycled soap, shampoo, conditioner and other hygiene items throughout the world.

”I think as a large corporation, it’s part of our responsibility to give back to some of the communities that we are a part of,” Angel Green, UPS’ quality control supervisor said.

More than 14,000 hygiene kits will be made by UPS across the country.

