Veterans to embark from Louisville on first Honor Flight of 2022

Guests are asked to welcome the Veterans back home on their return
Honor Flight Bluegrass trip from June 2021.
Honor Flight Bluegrass trip from June 2021.(Wave 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Honor Flight Bluegrass announced a group of Veterans will be heading to Washington D.C. on Wednesday as part of the first Honor Flight of 2022.

The group of 72 Vietnam War Veterans and 8 Korean War Veterans will be leaving Louisville early Wednesday morning for a trip to see the WWII Memorial, FDR Memorial, Korea and Vietnam Memorials among other historical sites.

Jeff Thoke, chairman of Honor Flight Bluegrass, said everyone involved is excited to start Honor Flights again for Louisville-area Veterans.

Honor Flight Bluegrass hopes people will be able to greet the Veterans as they return home from the flight on Wednesday night.

Residents who wish to welcome the Veterans home are asked to come to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

