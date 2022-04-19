Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Woman hit by car while walking on sidewalk in Louisville dies at hospital

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway and Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman struck by a vehicle on Tuesday while she walking on the sidewalk has died.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. at 18th and W. Market Streets.

LMPD investigators said the driver of a vehicle going westbound on Market Street lost control. The vehicle crossed into the eastbound lanes of traffic before it went onto the sidewalk and hit the pedestrian.

After striking the woman, the out-of-control vehicle struck another vehicle that was going north on 18th Street.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the woman died at the hospital on Saturday.

A passenger in the second vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: JCPS
JCPS employees assaulted by parent and student
Shawntaya Snowden (left) was last seen being forced into a black Mazda CX7 with unknown Ky....
Police locate kidnapped Louisville woman; suspect still at large
Kobe Stanton, 22, is accused of hitting a man with his car who was walking on the shoulder of...
Man walking on shoulder of Bardstown Road dead after hit-and-run; suspect charged
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says

Latest News

Fifth Third Bank and Habitat team up with community volunteers and neighborhood residents to...
Habitat for Humanity hosts ‘Love Your Neighborhood’ event in Russell neighborhood
Watch Thunder Over Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center
KDF: Thunder Over Louisville 2022 schedule released
Kentucky Derby Festival announces 2021 plans
LMPD turns to federal agencies to assist in Thunder Over Louisville safety
Shawntaya Snowden (left) was last seen being forced into a black Mazda CX7 with unknown Ky....
Police locate kidnapped Louisville woman; suspect still at large
Thunder over Louisville is a glamorous event, but behind the scenes, it’s difficult, gritty,...
‘It’s just exciting’: Meet the Ky. woman working the fireworks barge for Thunder