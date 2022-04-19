Woman hit by car while walking on sidewalk in Louisville dies at hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman struck by a vehicle on Tuesday while she walking on the sidewalk has died.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. at 18th and W. Market Streets.

LMPD investigators said the driver of a vehicle going westbound on Market Street lost control. The vehicle crossed into the eastbound lanes of traffic before it went onto the sidewalk and hit the pedestrian.

After striking the woman, the out-of-control vehicle struck another vehicle that was going north on 18th Street.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the woman died at the hospital on Saturday.

A passenger in the second vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

