Woman hit by car while walking on sidewalk in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman walking on the sidewalk has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. at 18th and W. Market Streets.

LMPD investigators says the driver of a vehicle going westbound on Market Street lost control. The vehilce crossed into the eastbound lanes of traffic before it went onto the sidewalk and hit the pedestrian.

After striking the woman, the out-of-control vehicle struck another vehicle that was going north on 18th Street.

LMPD says the woman who was struck is in critical condition. A passenger in the second vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.