Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

90-year-old returns to Ky. school weeks after heart attack to watch great-granddaughters play volleyball again

90-year-old Leonard Harris returns to watch great-granddaughters play volleyball
90-year-old Leonard Harris returns to watch great-granddaughters play volleyball(Family of Leonard Harris)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - You may remember a story from a few weeks ago, when we told you about a 90-year-old man who was saved by some Good Samaritans at a Simons Middle School volleyball game.

PREVIOUS STORY >> ‘I feel blessed:’ Good Samaritans save 90-year-old’s life at Ky. middle school volleyball game

Well, Leonard Harris, or Papaw Leonard, is out of the hospital and got to see his great-granddaughters’ final home game of the season!

Late last month, Harris was in the stands cheering on his great-granddaughters when his heart stopped. Kayla Hay started compressions on him, and Mendy High ran to get the only AED in the building, which helped get his pulse back. He was taken to the hospital, where a stent was put in his heart.

After the scary accident, he said he was a little sore, but Harris said he was grateful for those who helped save him.

His daughter-in-law Cathy Harris said that this week, a little over two weeks from his medical emergency, he was back at the middle school to walk on the court with his great-granddaughter for 8th Grade Night.

She also said he got to meet the women who helped save his life.

You can check out these sweet photos provided by his family, who said it was a “very emotional” night:

Caption
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell
Judge involved in Indiana shooting steps down from race
David Adams, 20, has been charged with complicity to murder in a shooting that killed...
Man charged in east Louisville apartment complex shooting death
Hardin County woman found dead inside a shed in her backyard.
Teenager charged in connection to Hardin County woman found dead in shed
Joseph Siami is now charged with murder, two counts of assault, two counts of wanton...
New charges for man accused of killing UK student in DUI crash on LaGrange Road
This turkey killed at a national park in western Kentucky apparently suffered from a condition...
‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky

Latest News

After 60 years of supporting Louisville’s older residents, ElderServe is pausing their programs.
Louisville nonprofit pauses programs serving city’s aging population
WAVE News - Thursday evening, April 21, 2022
WAVE News - Thursday evening, April 21, 2022
The nonprofit said they have run out of the funding to keep their doors open and hopes to...
Louisville nonprofit pauses programs serving city’s aging population
Brown is accused of trying to shoot Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.
Evidence from day of Quintez Brown’s arrest released in DOJ motion
The governor announced four actions he plans to take in the next few months to move toward...
Beshear supportive of medical marijuana, seeks input for possible action to legalize it