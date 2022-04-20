Contact Troubleshooters
Bodies among discoveries Indiana mushroom hunters make each year, expert says

The body of a 5-year-old boy was found Saturday by a mushroom hunter in Washington County, Indiana.
By Nick Picht
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are still soliciting the public’s help identifying a 5-year-old boy who was found dead inside a suitcase in the woods of Eastern Washington County.

ISP spokesperson Sgt. Carey Huls confirmed the boy’s body was found in New Pekin near the 7000 block of East Holder Road by a mushroom hunter scouring the area.

The boy’s death, and the accidental finding of his body, has sparked an around-the-clock search for information.

However, experts told WAVE News the discovery of a body is a bit more commonplace than many people may believe.

“I mean it is definitely a shocking occurrence,” Stephen Russell said. “But looking back throughout history, almost every year people will find something that odd in the woods, and it does make the news almost every year, unfortunately.”

Russell is the president of the Hoosier Mushroom Society, a 501C-3 nonprofit organization dedicated to educating people about mushrooms in Indiana.

He told WAVE News mushroom hunting is extremely popular in Indiana, with tens of thousands of people hunting for mushrooms at any given time across the state.

Spring is peak for mushroom hunting, Russell said, because of the combination of warmth and moisture across the area.

Russell said that attracts people into parts of the state that normally go untouched, and that means hunters often finds obscure things.

“People will travel deep into the woods to seek out these mushrooms, and not very many people go to those kinds of places with any regularity,” Russell said. “And so, a lot of things are out there people tend to find, just due to the number of people who are going out as well as the time of the year.”

For Mike Bordenkircher, mushroom hunting is an escape from the day-to-day stressors.

“That’s my... that’s my escape,” Bordenkircher said. “I’m just a hunter at heart. I love to hunt anything. So I guess just being able to find them and then enjoy the taste of them. You know, it’s a delicacy.”

Bordenkircher hunts for mushrooms, namely morels, in Clark County. He’s been doing it for roughly 50 years.

To him, news of the boy’s death was shocking. As a father, he believes something isn’t right in this case.

“Somebody should’ve known something,” Bordenkircher said. “Something just doesn’t add up.”

ISP has created a tip line specifically for any information connected to the death investigation: (888) 437-6432.

So far, more than 200 calls have been received from the public but none have led to the identification of the child, Huls said.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

