Body camera video shows Bullitt County man shot in head by deputy while driving away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New body camera video obtained by WAVE News depicts the moments a Bullitt County Sheriff’s deputy shoots 20-year-old Eric Kessler in the back of the head while he was driving away from the scene where deputies were called for service.

The incident happened on Jan. 31, 2021, along the Jefferson-Bullitt county line.

More than one year later, Eric Kessler’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the deputy who fired his gun.

A screengrab of Bullitt County deputy, Maurice Raque's body camera video shows the moment before deputy Nicholas Hibbs shoots his gun. (WAVE 3 News)

Bullitt County Deputy Maurice Raque responded to an abandoned car call where he found Eric Kessler passed out behind the wheel with the car in drive and his foot on the break. Raque can be seen in the video knocking on the car’s window for a 13 minute period attempting to wake up Kessler.

According to the complaint, when more deputies arrive on the scene, they decide to break out Kessler’s windows.

The body camera video shows Kessler finally awakens after nearly three minutes, and deputies repeat commands for him to open the door and put the car in park. Initially, Kessler appears to lift up both hands in the video, but he does not follow the deputies’ verbal commands. Instead, he reverses the car, hits a deputy’s cruiser parked behind him, then drives away.

Deputy Nicholas Hibbs, the only one on scene to draw his weapon, shoots toward Kessler’s car at least eight times, according to body camera video. Seconds after the shooting, Hibbs can be heard on body camera video saying, “He tried to run me over.”

According to the lawsuit, Kessler was fatally shot twice, first in the back of the head and again in the spine. The Kessler family attorney, Zack McKee told WAVE News Kessler drove around the deputies and their vehicles to avoid hitting them. McKee said Hibbs used “excessive force” by shooting Kessler while he was driving away from the scene, because he was “not posing any danger.”

“He was not a suspect,” McKee said. “He clearly was leaving the scene. He was going around everyone and he got killed, so justice is required in this case for the family and for himself.”

In December, a Bullitt County judge ruled Hibbs could not claim qualified immunity, which shields government officials from personal liability for constitutional violations. In the order, the judge concluded that Hibbs’ shooting of Kessler was not done “in good faith.” He said that Hibbs should have understood that shooting Kessler when he was fleeing the scene while putting no one in physical danger violated Kessler’s Fourth Amendment rights.

A grand jury will hear the evidence and decide whether Hibbs should face charges.

“I think that anyone else who shoots someone in the back of the head intentionally would have charges and face charges, so I think he should be treated no differently than anyone else,” McKee said.

The Bullitt County sheriff declined to comment because the incident is still under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Hibbs is still employed with the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, according to McKee.

Watch the body camera footage from Deputy Nicholas Hibbs and Deputy Maurice Raque below.

Body camera footage from Bullitt County Deputy Nicholas Hibbs

Body camera footage from Bullitt County Deputy Maurice Raque

